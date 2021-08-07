Security forces gun down a terrorist, arrests another

Srinagar: A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police neutralized an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Budgam region on Saturday. The security forces arrested another militant who escaped from the encounter site from Pulwama. The police also arrested a truck driver who took the militant to Pulwama.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area, after getting information about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, who mounted a retaliation.

Jammu and Kashmir | An encounter has started at Mochwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

‘One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and one pistol were recovered from the slain terrorist. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained’, said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier on Friday night, two people were injured in a blast that occurred in Banihal. The injured were shifted to the sub-district hospital Banihal.