State government plans to transform 5,000 govt schools to model schools

Mumbai: According to School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra has launched the Rajarshi Shahu School Education Transformation Mission. The Rajarshi Shahu School Education Transformation Mission aims to transform government schools into centers of excellence. The new mission calls for transforming 5,000 government schools into model schools by 2024.

The Maharashtra Government plans to convert 471 government schools into model schools during the first phase of implementation and 5,000 schools by 2024. According to Ms. Gaikwad, the schools will be ‘centres of excellence’. The decision was made in a meeting attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As part of this initiative, Education Minister Gaikwad said a School Education Transformation Fund (SPV) and a portal to facilitate CSR funding would be launched. Introducing the new initiative, the education minister said: ‘We want to build model schools; we want to promote a culture of excellence that permeates every classroom.’

‘The education, well-being and creative abilities of our students will determine the well-being and strength of India. It is therefore imperative that we transform our schools into effective learning communities,’ Ms. Gaikwad added.