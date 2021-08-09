Ban Netflix trends in Twitter after Navarasa release

Navarsa, a nine-film anthology was premiered on, Netflix at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, August 6. After an organisation, Raza Academy, called for strict action against the OTT platform for using a Quran verse in an advertisement for the film in a Tamil newspaper, the hashtag #BanNetflix has been trending on Twitter since then.

Navarasa, a film directed by Mani Ratnam, was released on Netflix on August 6 to mixed reviews.

#BanNetflix has been trending on Twitter since the Tamil film’s release. On the microblogging site, users have expressed their displeasure with the use of a Quran verse in a newspaper ad for the film. The tweet was for one of the short films, Inmai, which starred Siddharth and Parvathy in the lead roles. Rathindran R Prasad is the director.

An organisation, Raza Academy, took to Twitter asking for strict action against the OTT platform. They wrote, ‘Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against @NetflixIndia (sic).’

Netflix’s Navarasa is a nine-film anthology based on nine emotions, including fear, anger, compassion, romance, valour, laughter, wonder, peace, and disgust, and is co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. Rathindran Prasad, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, and Vasanth directed each of the short films.

The film features an ensemble cast with Suriya, Pragya Martin, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Aditi Balan, Karthick Krisna, Yogi Babu, Ramya Nambeesan, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathy, Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simhaa, Gautham Menon, Rythvika, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Siddharth, Parvathy, Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore playing pivotal roles.