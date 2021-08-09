RTA refuses the issuing of vehicle number plates with owners’ name

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has denied issuing vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.

RTA told in a statement to Khaleej Times that the viral image of one such plate was not officially approved. ‘We wish to clarify that (the) RTA hasn’t rolled out such a vehicle plate design that bears a person’s name. We confirm that any new models of the plates are announced through the RTA’s official channels,’ the authority added.

It all began when Twitter user @HamadAlMajidi uploaded an image of a Dubai license plate without digits but with the letters ‘7AMAD’.

Read also: ‘Never imagined’: Lionel Messi in tears as he confirms Barcelona exit

According to him, authorities in Dubai could introduce such number plates. After the image went viral, Al Majidi clarified that the plate was a decorative piece he received over five years ago from an American website. ‘The plate has nothing to do with the RTA at all,’ he tweeted.

There are some countries where number plates can be personalised instead of numbers. However, such number plates are not available in the UAE yet.