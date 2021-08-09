Saudi Arabian air defence destroys two booby-trapped drones

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian air defence intercepted and destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen. The explosives laden drones were targeted at Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia.

Houthi militants supported by Iran had continuously attacking Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles, armed drones and rockets. The latest attacks come in the face of attempts by the United Nations to broker a peace agreement between the Houthis and the Yemeni government.

The Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that it will take operational measures to target the sources of the threat, in accordance with international law.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country’s capital Sanaa, during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.