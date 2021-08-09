Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty booked for fraud case

Lucknow: The trouble is not yet over for Shilpa Shetty, since her mother Sunanda Shetty has been named in an alleged fraud case in Uttar Pradesh. A team from Lucknow Police will be in Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre.

There have been two FIRs registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow, and the investigation in both cases has now been intensified.

The police state that Shilpa Shetty owns and operates Iosis Wellness Centre, a fitness chain. Shilpa Shetty is the chairman of this company, and her mother Sunanda is the director. Two people claim that the duo took crores of rupees and promised to open a branch of the wellness center, but nothing was fulfilled.

Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights, took action at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh, a resident of Hazratganj, filed a complaint alleging fraud.