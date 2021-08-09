Starlink satellite internet by Elon Musk is now as fast as fiber broadband, almost

According to a speed test, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite has matched the broadband speed. Starlink has nearly surpassed the speed of traditional satellite internet, with nearly 90,000 active users. According to a new report from Ookla speed test, Starlink Internet speed has greatly improved and is now comparable to wired broadband speeds. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, announced a few months ago that the company will enable global coverage once it reaches the ‘strategically important threshold’ of 69,420 active users.

According to the report, Starlink’s upload speed was 13.89 Mbps, which was comparable to fixed broadband speeds (17.18 Mbps in Q2 2021, 15.99 Mbps in Q1 2021). Viasat, which had the second-fastest upload speed among satellite internet providers, was closely followed by Starlink. Its upload speed was 3.38 Mbps, while HughesNet’s upload speed was 2.43 Mbps.

According to the Ookla report, Starlink was the only one of the three providers with a median latency that was comparable to fixed broadband. Starlink was able to accomplish this feat because of it’s constellation of low earth orbit

In comparison to a traditional internet service provider, this brings the satellites closer to the earth’s surface. Viasat and HughesNet, on the other hand, have satellites in higher ‘geosynchronous’ orbits of around 35,000 kilometres. Starlink was faster than the other two because of this.

Starlink company president Gwynne Shotwell revealed earlier in June that the company had deployed 1,800 or so satellites, and that once all of them reach operational orbit, Starlink will have continuous global coverage by September.

Starlink currently has beta services available in 11 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe. By mid-2027, SpaceX hopes to launch around 42,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.