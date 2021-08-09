‘Those who stop PM Modi from unfurling the national flag on I-Day can get a million dollars’: Pro-Khalistan group

New Delhi: Following threats to the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, UP and Punjab, the banned group Sikhs for Justice has announced a reward for anyone who prevents Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the Indian flag at Red Fort on Independence Day. SFJ General Secretary Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has announced a cash reward of US 1 million dollars by the pro-Khalistani group for anyone who stops the Indian Prime Minister from hoisting the Indian flag on Sunday.

In the audio note, Pannun promoted the secessionist movement, proclaiming that Punjab would be snatched from the grip of ‘India.’ He added that Khalistanis would also annex Delhi from India and raise the Khalistani flag in the Red Fort. Moreover, he urged the citizens of the national capital to either join his movement or move on.

Earlier this year, similar threats were made ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Several pro-Khalistan elements expressed joy that a tractor rally planned by so-called farmers at the Delhi border ended in riots after the Red Fort was desecrated. During the rioting, some of the ‘farmers’ unfurled the Sikh religious flag, known as the Nishan Sahib, on top of the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister traditionally hoists the national flag on Independence Day.