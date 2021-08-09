Woman gives birth to a baby in washroom, throws it out of hospital window

Bengaluru: According to a report from Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, a couple threw their newborn child out of a hospital window, saying it was stillborn. In the meantime, police said a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend will be charged with murder if the autopsy report indicates the baby died from post-natal injuries. In Bengaluru, the incident occurred at TB Cross on Hesaraghatta Main Road.

As per the media report, the male baby’s body was found in a pool of blood at Chaitanya Hospital on August 2. It was a doctor who found the body who told his senior physician, Dr P Narasimhaih, about it. The hospital authorities thought the infant had been dumped there after being brought from somewhere.

Afterward, the police were called, and the people began to be questioned. The police learned that the baby’s parents went to the hospital complaining of stomach ache and bleeding on August 1. The police also learned that the woman gave birth in the hospital bathroom where she was admitted. In an attempt to get rid of the baby, the couple allegedly threw it out the toilet window after claiming it was stillborn.

Later, the woman returned to her room and told the nurse she was fine, leaving the hospital with her boyfriend. The police finally traced the couple who told them they were in love and yet to get married. In accordance with police reports, the couple’s parents were unaware of the girl’s pregnancy and chose to conceal it from them. Currently, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed accordingly.