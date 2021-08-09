4 Hindu temples, shops and homes of Hindus attacked

Dhaka: Temples of minority Hindus in Bangladesh have now been targeted after those in Pakistan. On Saturday (August 7th), some fundamentalists from Bangladesh ransacked four temples, hit several houses, and smashed up shops belonging to the minority Hindu community. The incident occurred in the Shili village under the Rupsha sub-district in Khulna district, Bangladesh.

Hundreds of Islamic extremists attacked Shiali and Gowara villages in Rupsha upazila of Khulna district yesterday.All the temples and 58 Hindu houses in the area have been vandalized .Police haven’t taken any action yet. Even no media in Bangladesh has published this incident. pic.twitter.com/c0a7KF27ZH — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) August 8, 2021

On its Twitter account, Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council shared pictures of Islamic fundamentalists vandalizing a temple. On social media, the pictures have gone viral. According to the tweet, ‘Hundreds of radical Islamic militants attacked Shiali and Gowara villages in Rupsha sub-district of Khulna district on Saturday. They ransacked all temples in the area and houses of 58 Hindus. Police have not taken any action in the matter so far. Even no media in Bangladesh felt it necessary to bring the incident to the fore.’

Reports in Samakaal indicate the attack occurred at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. The village was ambushed by armed terrorists. In the violence, four temples were ransacked, and Hindu houses were also attacked. Additionally, six shops were also destroyed by the fundamentalists. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and several senior police officials rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. Since the incident, there has been tension and fear among the villagers. Police have been deployed in the village to control the situation.