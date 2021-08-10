4 Maoists including a couple carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty surrender

Dantewada: Four Maoists including a couple carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh. Maoist commander Raju Kaaram (24) and his wife Sunita (21), an area committee member of the outfit surrendered arms in Bijapur district.

‘The two were active in the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Booudh-Nayagarh division of Odisha and Telangana state committees of the CPI (Maoist). Raju was part of the movement since 2013 and was tasked with guarding central committee member Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna in Odisha. He later was part of the Telangana Area Committee of the Naxals and eventually became commander of its protection group in the central regional bureau. He was carrying a self-loading rifle. Sunita, who was active since 2014, surrendered with an Insas rifle’, said CRPF in a statement.

Badegudra jan-militia commander Lakhendra Kunjam (28), with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, and Bhima Markam (27) also laid down their arms in Dantewada district.

‘While the security forces continue to fight the armed Maoist guerrillas, they also exhort the Maoists to give up arms and renounce the path of violence. The Maoists who surrender before the security forces are welcomed into the mainstream with open arms,” the CRPF mentioned. These initiatives have made many armed Maoists realise the hollowness of their ideology and also identify the harassment and discrimination they face in their cadres’, the statement reads.