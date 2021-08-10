Allu Arjun makes an emotional note as Allu Arha wraps up Shaakunthalam. See pics & video

Allu Arha has wrapped up filming for her parts in director Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam with Samantha. In this mythological drama, she plays Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar and his team hosted a thank-you party for Allu Arha. There was a cake-cutting ceremony attended by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. Dev Mohan, the film’s hero, was also present at the party.

Arha, will make her Tollywood debut with Shaakuntalam. The little one has been filming for the past few days. She finished her portions yesterday (August 9).

Shaakuntalam hosted a party as a thank-you gesture for Arha. The venue was decorated with balloons, and Arha was given two cakes and gifts. Sneha and Allu Arjun also had a great time at the party with their daughter.

Allu Arjun shared a video from the party, writing, ‘Thank you @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna and the entire team of #shaakuntalam for this sweet memorable gesture. The way you & your family pampered her is unforgettable (sic).’

The post is as follows:

Here are some more images from the event:

The actor visited his daughter, Arha, on the Shaakuntalam sets a while back. The actor also happens to shoot Pushpa on the same set in Hyderabad, so he decided to meet up with his daughter and spend some time with her.

Allu Arjun shared a photo from the shooting spot, writing, ‘Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence (sic).’

The post is as follows:

Shaakuntalam’s story is an adaptation of a play by Kalidas called Shakuntala. Samantha Akkineni plays the titular role and Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, king of the Puru dynasty. Additionally, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu and Gautami play important roles in the film.