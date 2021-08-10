Virologists in China have warned that new variants of the Coronavirus will continue to emerge, urging the public to keep getting vaccinated. As reported by the South China Morning Post, Shi Zhengli, known to some as ‘the bat woman’, said the world should be prepared to live with a Continuous stream of variants in the future.

‘With so many cases of infection, the novel coronavirus has taken advantage of this to mutate and select’, Shi said. Because of the virus’s evolving variants, Shi indicated that the public should not hesitate to get vaccinated. Experts agree that the longer the virus is able to spread among a large segment of the population, the more likely it will mutate into new variants, some of which are more resistant to vaccines.

Despite what Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week, ‘this will happen if we do not control the spread of variants in our community, which is why I and my colleagues keep reiterating how important it is to vaccinate as many people as possible. The people who say, ‘I don’t want to get vaccinated because I’m not having any effect on anybody else,’ are mistaken. Because when people don’t get vaccinated, they allow the virus to spread throughout the community,’ he told ABC.

Professor Shi is the director of the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the widely discussed Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to an unfounded conspiracy theory-spouted by Republican lawmakers in the U.S., among others-the pandemic was caused by an engineered coronavirus, which leaked from the institute. The virus most likely originated in Chinese horseshoe bats before it spread to humans, according to Shi’s research.

Currently, Delta is the mutation receiving the most attention. Delta is one of the primary reasons for the recent resurgence of cases of the virus in the U.S., mainly among the unvaccinated. Vaccines currently available offer adequate protection against COVID-19 caused by Delta, according to experts.

The Lambda variant, which has recently been detected in Louisiana, is another mutation causing concern. Unlike Delta, Lambda appears to be resistant to vaccines, according to Japanese researchers. The tests conducted on it used Chinese doses, so it is unclear how resistant it is to vaccines available in the United States.