BJP leader files complaint against Rahul Gandhi and Twitter

At a sessions court in Jaipur, a criminal complaint has been filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Twitter. According to BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal, a tweet by Rahul Gandhi revealed the identity of the nine-year-old girl who was murdered and forcibly cremated in the Delhi Cantonment area.

A complaint has been filed in this regard with the sessions court in Jaipur’s Bani Park. Rahul Gandhi met with the family of the minor from Nangal village and posted pictures of his meeting on the microblogging site Twitter.

Following allegations by the girl’s family that she might have been sexually assaulted by the four accused, the pictures were later taken down. According to the law, it is an offense to reveal the identity of a minor rape victim. In response, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) contacted the Delhi Police and Twitter, asking them to take action against Rahul Gandhi for posting pictures that may have revealed the girl’s identity.

NCPCR stated that Rahul Gandhi’s actions are in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was allegedly ‘temporarily blocked’ after he posted that tweet last week. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Adesh Gupta and Brinda Karat of the CPI (M) met the family of the nine-year-old girl.