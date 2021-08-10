Delhi CM to launch ‘faceless’ transport services

The Delhi government will launch ‘faceless transport services’ on August 11, which would include services like issuing learner’s licences and registration certificates online, according to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The service will be formally launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. ‘All services except issuing a driving licence and vehicle fitness are now faceless, meaning applicants don’t have to visit transport authority offices for them,’ Gahlot said.

Officials said that as a result of this, Delhi would be one of the first states in the country to put all transportation-related services online, saving consumers time and money spent visiting motor licencing officers (MLOs). Maharashtra is also experimenting with a similar approach.

Officials added that Kejriwal is expected to debut the services from the IP Estate MLO and online learning exams have already begun at the Sarai Kale Khan and Vasant Vihar offices, with over 50 individuals receiving learning licences thus far.

Gahlot also congratulated a Delhi resident who passed his learner’s licence test online in a tweet. ‘Congrats Adi! You are one of the country’s first to pass this facial recognition enabled E-LL test. Delhiites get true freedom from long queues. With all services available at their homes, Delhi under the able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal has set yet another example for the country,’ the minister said, responding to the tweet posted by Adi Singh who praised the department for the initiative.

Gahlot also met with motor licence authorities to discuss ongoing preparations for the faceless services’ introduction. ‘Held a meeting with all the MLOs over preparations of the faceless services. All these faceless services will be dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11,’ Gahlot tweeted.

According to the source, the transportation agency has been working on offering online services since February.

The services will include duplicate copies of driver’s licences and registration certificates, as well as address changes, foreign driving permits and ownership transfers.

The bulk transactions at the transport department offices, according to authorities, are linked to driver’s licences and registration certificates. As per documents from the state transportation department, almost 1 million transactions were connected to driver’s licences in 2019 and approximately 1.3 million were related to registration certificates.