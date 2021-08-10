Full list of centers that offer Pfizer shots and boosters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai: The health authorities in UAE had earlier announced that it will provide a booster shot against Covid-19 to Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinated residents. The booster shots would be available to people considered at high risk three months after their second vaccine dose, and six months for others.

The free vaccines are available at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Dubai Health Authority centers and several private hospitals across the Emirates. Senior citizens, disabled people and people with chronic diseases did not need an appointment to get the booster dose and all others must have an appointment.

Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact center on 800 342. Once registered, residents can schedule their appointment by choosing the nearest center and a suitable time.

These are the clinics that offer the vaccine in Dubai:

Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre

Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre

Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre

Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre

Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre

Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre

Hatta Hospital

Residents of Abu Dhabi can book the Pfizer vaccine via the Seha smartphone app or through the contact centre on 800 50.

These are the centers that offer the vaccine in Abu Dhabi:

Al Bahia Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Baniyas Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Al Bateen Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Al Falah Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre -Seha App or call 800 50

Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Al Samha Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre – Seha App or call 800 50

Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Mena – Seha App or call 800 50

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Bahia – Seha App or call 800 51

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Zayed Sports City – Seha App or call 800 52

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Wathba – Seha App or call 800 53

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Corniche – Seha App or call 800 54

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Shamkha – Seha App or call 800 55

Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Madina – Seha App or call 800 50

Burjeel Hospital LLC –

Burjeel Medical Centre Shamkha

Burjeel Medical Centre Shahama

Burjeel Medical Centre Al Zeina

Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre

Burjeel Day Surgery Centre

Medeor 24×7 Hospital

LLH Hospital

Lifecare Hospital Musaffah

LLH Hospital – Musaffah

Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas

Burjeel Medical City

Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah

Al Whada Mall Vaccination Centre

Mushrif Mall Vaccination Centre

Khalidiya Mall Vaccination Centre

Mazyad Mall Vaccination Centre

Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Centre, Shahama

Tajmeel Specialized Medical Centre, Aldar

Burjeel Medical City Drive Through Vaccination Centre, MBZ

Burjeel – Adnoc Sas Al Nakhl Vaccination Centre

Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital- 800 2000

Mediclinic Airport Road – 800 2000

Mediclinic Baniyas – 800 2000

Mediclinic Khalifa City – 800 2000

Mediclinic Al Mussafah – 800 2000

Mediclinic Al Mamora – 800 2000

Capital Health Screening Centre, Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Zayed Sports City Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre at Healthpoint – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Mubadala Health Vaccination Centre in Masdar City – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at The Galleria Al Mariyah Island – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Mubadala Tower Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

Capital Health Screening Centre Mussafah – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]

NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 1122

NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City – 800 1122

Bareen International Hospital – www.bareenhospital.ae