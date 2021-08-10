Full list of centers that offer Pfizer shots and boosters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai: The health authorities in UAE had earlier announced that it will provide a booster shot against Covid-19 to Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinated residents. The booster shots would be available to people considered at high risk three months after their second vaccine dose, and six months for others.
The free vaccines are available at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Dubai Health Authority centers and several private hospitals across the Emirates. Senior citizens, disabled people and people with chronic diseases did not need an appointment to get the booster dose and all others must have an appointment.
Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact center on 800 342. Once registered, residents can schedule their appointment by choosing the nearest center and a suitable time.
These are the clinics that offer the vaccine in Dubai:
Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre
Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre
Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre
Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre
Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre
Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre
Hatta Hospital
Residents of Abu Dhabi can book the Pfizer vaccine via the Seha smartphone app or through the contact centre on 800 50.
These are the centers that offer the vaccine in Abu Dhabi:
Al Bahia Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Baniyas Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Al Bateen Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Al Falah Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre -Seha App or call 800 50
Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Al Samha Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Mena – Seha App or call 800 50
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Bahia – Seha App or call 800 51
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Zayed Sports City – Seha App or call 800 52
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Wathba – Seha App or call 800 53
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Corniche – Seha App or call 800 54
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Shamkha – Seha App or call 800 55
Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Madina – Seha App or call 800 50
Burjeel Hospital LLC –
A booster dose is a smart way to enhance your immunity against a virus. Those who had their second #Covid_19 vaccine dose at least six months ago can receive a free booster dose, of either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, at more than 100 @SEHAHealth locations across the emirate.
— ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) August 8, 2021
Burjeel Medical Centre Shamkha
Burjeel Medical Centre Shahama
Burjeel Medical Centre Al Zeina
Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre
Burjeel Day Surgery Centre
Medeor 24×7 Hospital
LLH Hospital
Lifecare Hospital Musaffah
LLH Hospital – Musaffah
Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas
Burjeel Medical City
Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah
Al Whada Mall Vaccination Centre
Mushrif Mall Vaccination Centre
Khalidiya Mall Vaccination Centre
Mazyad Mall Vaccination Centre
Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Centre, Shahama
Tajmeel Specialized Medical Centre, Aldar
Burjeel Medical City Drive Through Vaccination Centre, MBZ
Burjeel – Adnoc Sas Al Nakhl Vaccination Centre
Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital- 800 2000
Mediclinic Airport Road – 800 2000
Mediclinic Baniyas – 800 2000
Mediclinic Khalifa City – 800 2000
Mediclinic Al Mussafah – 800 2000
Mediclinic Al Mamora – 800 2000
Capital Health Screening Centre, Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Zayed Sports City Branch – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre at Healthpoint – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Mubadala Health Vaccination Centre in Masdar City – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at The Galleria Al Mariyah Island – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Mubadala Tower Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
Capital Health Screening Centre Mussafah – 800 4959 or by email [email protected]
NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 1122
NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City – 800 1122
Bareen International Hospital – www.bareenhospital.ae
