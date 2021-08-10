Potholes cause 3,564 accidents in India in 2020: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The government on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that 3,564 accidents occurred in India owing to potholes in 2020, compared to 4,775 and 4,869 in 2019 and 2018.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country in 2020, vehicle transportation mobility was severely constrained.

The government provided the statistics in response to an inquiry from Trinamool Congress legislator Derek O’Brien on the number of road accidents caused by ‘road engineering issues,’ as well as efforts and funding given for road safety.

‘No separate data/record is maintained for an accident occurring due to road engineering (issues),’ Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari responded to a separate statement by Sushil Kumar Modi by saying toll collection has increased by three percent. Gadkari added that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) borrows Rs 3,000 crore from external sources since 2017.

‘Further, total borrowing of NHAI has increased from ? 74,742 crore outstanding as of March 2017 to ? 306,704 crore in March 2021. The debt of NHAI as of March 31, 2021, has reached ? 3.07 trillion, which is up by approximately 24% from ? 2.49 trillion in March 2020,’ Gadkari said.