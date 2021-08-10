Pregnant woman booked for accidentally killing 2-year-old daughter

Mumbai: A two-year-old child died in Virar on Saturday evening after an unintentional shove by her seven-month pregnant mother, Police said.

As per sources, the incident occurred when Neha Soni, 30, was washing clothes. The two-year-old, Nansi entered the bathroom while her one-year-old sister, Ananya, was playing alone in the hall. Neha warned Nansi to leave the toilet, but when Nansi continued to bother her, Soni smacked her. According to authorities, the kid lost her balance and banged her head on the restroom door.

Also Read: Withdraw order giving me cabinet rank status: Yediyurappa to Karnataka CM

Nansi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctor proclaimed her dead before they arrived. The parents planned to bury the kid in a civic cremation, but because they didn’t have a death certificate from a certified doctor, neighbours contacted the Virar police, who then reported the incident.

A case of murder was registered by the Virar police on Monday. Sub-inspector Changdev Handal of Virar police station said: ‘We registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem. The report arrived on Sunday, confirming the child’s neck bone was broken. We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. We will arrest the accused after the funeral rituals are over.’