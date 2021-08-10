‘Sensational actress abduction & sexual assault case’: Kavya Madhavan appeared before court (video)

Kochi: Kavya Madhavan, the wife of actor Dileep, who is charged in the sensational case of abduction and sexual assault of a female actor in Kerala, appeared before a special court on Tuesday. The case includes nearly 50 witnesses from the Malayalam film industry, including Kavya Madhavan. It was originally planned to examine the actress in March. Later, it was postponed.

An investigating team had questioned her on February 17, 2017 about the abduction and sexual assault alleged to have occurred. The prosecution contends that the accused abducted and raped the actor in a moving car. Mr. Dileep was charged with conspiracy as the eighth accused by the police. Over 180 witnesses have been examined by the court so far.

The special court has requested more time from the Supreme Court so it can complete the trial as most of the court hours were lost due to the COVID-19 situation. The special judge who is trying the case, Honey M. Varghese, is asking for an additional six months for the case to be concluded.