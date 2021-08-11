Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan engaged? Actress opens up in an interview

Chennai: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara just got engaged? On Tuesday, Nayanthara topped the trend chart after the trailer for a show, which shows the actress talking about her engagement ring, went crazily viral. In the video, Nayanthara, who has appeared on the television show to promote her new film Netrikann, speaks with the show’s host Dhivyadharshi. Upon being asked about her ring, Nayanthara replies in Tamil: ‘This is an engagement ring.’ In response, Dhivyadharshi asks Nayanthara what she likes about Vignesh Shivan, and the actress replies: “Everything”. Aww, how sweet is that!

Since 2018, Nayanthara has been dating Vignesh Shivan – they fell in love while working together on the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan. The rumor of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s engagement surfaced in 2019 when at an event that year Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her ‘fiance.’ This led to reports of their speculated marriage plans, which the two have denied.

Vignesh Shivan hinted at a possible engagement in March by posting this loved-up photo, which showed Nayanthara’s ring on her engagement finger. He captioned the picture in Tamil – ‘Viralodu uyir kooda korthu’ – roughly translated to ‘Finger is entwined with life.’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan usually share love-up posts for each other. Vignesh Shivan celebrated his 35th birthday with Nayanthara and her family in Goa last year.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam movie Nizhal. In addition to Netrikann, Nayanthara has also appeared in films such as Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Aaradugula Bullet.