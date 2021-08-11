Hansika Motwani turns 30, this is how she celebrated

On Monday, actress Hansika Motwani celebrated her 30th birthday in style. In the Maldives, the actress celebrated her birthday with her friends. Hansika Motwani shared photos of her birthday celebrations at the beach destination on Instagram, and one photo of the actress stands out among them. The actress is seen sunbathing in a pink bikini.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of dark sunglasses. Hansika Motwani captioned the photo with a sweet note wishing herself a happy birthday. ‘Hey H, happy birthday,’ wrote the actress, who is staying at the Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives.

Hansika Motwani revealed how her friends surprised her on her birthday in a separate post. She shared a video of herself entering a room decorated with balloons and flowers for her birthday. She captioned the video, ‘Grateful.’

Hansika Motwani has appeared in films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She made her acting debut in the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and rose to fame for her role in the children’s show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which was aired the same year.