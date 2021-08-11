‘He’s master of his craft’: Ranveer Singh – as Bhansali completes 25 years in Bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh penned a special note on Monday to celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 25 years in Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh has unearthed two behind-the-scenes photos of himself on the sets of his flicks with the legendary filmmaker. He captioned the photos with a long statement on what it’s like to work with the famous director.

‘My bond with SLB is very deep. I have done my best work with Him. He is a master of his craft and a true artist. Whenever you are directed by him you have a tremendous growth spurt as a performer. He challenges you, he pushes you to deliver a performance that’s visceral, spirited and comes from a place deep within you. He enriches and inspires you. He nurtures his actors and extracts their very best performances,’ Ranveer wrote.

Working on a Bhansali film puts an individual in a creative flux and after the process, one feels that development has occurred within him, according to Ranveer Singh, who has worked with Sanjay for the blockbuster films ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat.’

‘He has an ability to raise the stakes of the conflict in shooting a film scene, such that achieving that gold standard, that degree of excellence often feels like moving target, and he makes you feel like hitting that target is a matter of life and death,’ the 36-year-old actor further wrote.

He went on to say that the director pushes one in such a way that ‘you win this hard-fought battle with your own constructs.’ Sanjay widens a performer’s bandwidth, forcing them to explore new depths inside themselves, he said.

‘His pursuit of excellence is relentless. That’s what sets him apart. That’s what makes him so great. He is limitless. And His craft is limitless. And when you work with him, you believe that you are limitless,’ added Ranveer who will reportedly be seen in ‘Baiju Bawra’ – a Bhansali film.

Referring to him as the ‘master puppeteer’, the actor added: ‘I often say working with SLB is like a rite of passage for a creative individual. He brings something out in you that even you didn’t know you had and in doing so reveals the real you to your own self.’

In addition to Ranveer, his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt congratulated the filmmaker for his 25 years in Bollywood.

Sanjay made his directorial debut in 1996 with the film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ and he hasn’t looked back since. With films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999), ‘Devdas’ (2002) and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ (2013), ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015) and ‘Padmaavat’ (2018), he established a great heritage of impassioned cinema.