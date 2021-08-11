Hijri New Year: Free parking, bus, ferry timings announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced free parking from Thursday, August 12 to 7:59am on August 14. This was announced to mark the Hijri New Year. The authority also announced the working hours of Customer Happiness Centres, Darb timings and bus and ferry services schedules.

ITC announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during Hijri New Year holiday on August 12. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday, August 14. ITC’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday and will resume work on Sunday, August 15. Public buses and ferry services in Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of official holidays.

Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb apps. Additionally, customers can also contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353.