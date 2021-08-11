Karnataka police forms SWAT team

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police formed a Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT) in Bengaluru to prevent any untoward incidents in the state capital known as ‘Silicon Valley’ of India.

According to Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil, SWAT will respond to emergencies, special duties, terrorist and Naxal activities, anti-social activities, and the protection of the state and natural resources. Furthermore, they will be deputed for security at international programs, he said.

The SWAT team was carved out of the City Armed Reserve (CAR). There will be eight Reserve Sub Inspectors (RSI) and 60 staff members. Union government is giving them eight weeks of special training for counter-terrorism and internal security division at Agara Centre in Bengaluru. The team is being set up under the guidance of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security, and Joint Commissioner (Crime).

According to Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil, the SWAT team will complete their training in two months and will be deputed across the city. ‘The SWAT team will only operate in Bengaluru city. This is going to be a special unit with CAR. It can do a recce of vital installations and also enables quick deployment,’ Patil added.