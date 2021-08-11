Pak can attract tourists from Muslim nations: PM Khan on Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Tuesday that Pakistan has a lot of potential in recruiting visitors from Muslim countries because major tourism destinations like Europe are becoming increasingly Islamophobic.

Khan said the government intends to develop resorts that would attract visitors from Muslim nations while speaking at a ceremony during a day-long visit to Karachi.

‘In the past, there were many places in the world that our people used to go to spend their holidays, including Europe. But since Islamophobia has increased they now face great problems because of it. They don’t want to take their wives and children there. So, a place like Pakistan has great potential,’ he said.

‘Our country has great potential to become a popular tourist place for people from Muslim countries and our government will do its best to facilitate them with the best resorts and other facilities,’ Khan added.

In response to the United Nations’ climate change report, which was issued on Monday, Khan said, ‘We are very fortunate because we are one of the countries who are far ahead in protecting [ourselves] from climate change.’

He mentioned forest fires in Greece, Turkey, and the United States, as well as catastrophic floods in many other nations. ‘All this is due to climate change,’ he said.

Khan also stated that mangrove forests in Balochistan province’s Sonmiani were the ‘best’ for dealing with climate change since they produced large amounts of oxygen.