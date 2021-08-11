PM condoles demise of Ayurveda proponent Dr. Balaji Tambe

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Dr. Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, ‘Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.’