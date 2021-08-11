The most eligible bachelor in India, Neeraj Chopra makes a big revelation about his relationship status

Neeraj Chopra, javelin thrower, made history by becoming India’s first gold medalist in track and field at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Chopra is also the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Neeraj’s historic achievement made headlines on social media, with millions of Indian fans praising him for doing the country proud. He also gained a lot of fans on social media, as his Instagram follower count was around 100k before he won the gold medal, but it has now surpassed the 3-million mark.

There’s good news and bad news for Neeraj’s female fans, as he revealed that he’s still single, but the javelin thrower also stated that he’ll be focusing solely on his sport for the next few years. ‘It is good, but to tell the truth, I am focusing on my game,’ Neeraj said in an interview when asked about the attention his female fans lavish on him.

When asked if he has a girlfriend, the young Olympic gold medallist said, ‘Will see later, now my focus is on my game. There is no one now. It is great that I am getting so much love. The coming year is important with the Asian Games and the World Championships, and then other tournaments leading to the Olympics again. So I want to focus on my game.’