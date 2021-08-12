Congress claims Twitter handles of 5 senior leaders, locked!

New Delhi: Days after Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended, the Congress claimed late Wednesday that a similar action had been taken against the handles of five senior party leaders, including the party’s media chief Randeep Surjewala.

As per the party, Twitter accounts of AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken, party whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been blocked.

The secretary in charge of AICC’s Communication Department is blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey for the action. ‘Congress registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged. We shall hold on..’ the tweet read.

Twitter allegedly removed Gandhi’s account under pressure from the government, according to the Congress. Gandhi had earlier posted pictures of his meeting with the family of a nine-year-old victim of rape and murder, in Delhi.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) seized the photos and ordered Twitter to take action against the Congress leader as the pictures were found to violate the privacy of a minor victim, as mandated by law.