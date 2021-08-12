Surgery successful, will be back soon: Prakash Raj shares health update

Prakash Raj took to his social media handle to announce that his broken shoulder surgery went well. He posted a bizarre photo of himself in the hospital, with his arms in a sling and a large plaster on his shoulder. Prakash Raj is said to have hurt himself while filming his next flick Thiruchitrambalam with actor Dhanush.

Prakash Raj revealed on Twitter on August 10 that he suffered a fall and will have to undergo surgery in Hyderabad under the supervision of Dr. Guruvareddy. For the procedure, he travelled from Chennai to Hyderabad. On August 11, he took to the microblogging site to share an update on his condition.

Prakash Raj informed that his shoulder surgery went well by posting a funny selfie. He also stated that he will be back in action in the near future.

The post read: ‘The devil is back successful surgery.. thank you, dear friend, Dr #guruvareddy and hugs. Thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon.’

Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, helmed by Mithran Jawahar, has enlisted Prakash Raj to play a key part. Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar have also been cast in key parts with him. The shooting commenced in Chennai on August 5 with a pooja ceremony.

Five days later, Prakash Raj stated that he had sustained a fracture. He wrote, ‘A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr. Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts.’

On the work front, Prakash Raj’s most recent appearance was in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Edhiri’, one of the nine films in Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan’s Navarasa. The anthology is streaming on Netflix.