Terrorists attack BSF convoy in Kulgam

Srinagar: Terrorists attacked a convoy of Border Security Force (BSF) in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter is going on between the security forces and the militants in the area. The convoy was going to Srinagar from Jammu.

‘Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped. EOF on. #Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of Police, CRPF & Army on the spot,’ an official tweeted.

‘Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped’, said Kashmir zone police IGP, Vijay Kumar.