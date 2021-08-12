WhatsApp launches new feature

New York: Most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will allow its users to transfer their chat history, including photos and voice memos, between iOS and Android. The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS platforms and this means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS and vice versa.

‘We are excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another’, said WhatsApp Product Manager Sandeep Paruchuri in a statement.

‘This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it’, he added.

The feature will be rolled out for Android phones initially with new Galaxy models of Samsung. The chat history transfer app is said to be available for Samsung’s newer premium devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, first and will eventually roll out to other Samsung phones in the coming weeks.