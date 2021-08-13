21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A special silver swing of 21 kilograms has been installed for Lord Ram in the Ram Janmbhoomi complex in Ayodhya to celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav.

‘In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now, this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan’, tweeted the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year.