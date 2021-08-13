From September 1, Disney+ Hotstar users will have access to all content

Disney+ Hotstar will launch new subscription packs on September 1. As a first step, it will discontinue its VIP program which sells for Rs 399 per month and give access to all content to all users, a change that will otherwise be impossible. There are currently two types of Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions – VIP and Premium, respectively costing Rs 399 and Rs 1499 per year. VIP members have limited benefits, including no access to English shows or Disney originals, as well as ads.

Currently, Disney+ Hotstar plans to offer the same content benefits to all users, however, the quality may vary. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP service will be discontinued. Disney+ Hotstar will start offering three new options starting September 1, including Mobile for Rs 499, Super for Rs 899 and Premium for Rs 1499. Benefits for Premium users will remain the same, but they will now be able to view shows on up to four devices with 4K video. Disney+ Hotstar Superusers will have access to two devices with video quality limited to HD. The most basic plan will cost Rs 499 and is limited to 1 mobile device. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is currently available on a number of prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans. Due to VIP’s discontinuance, streamers will need to find an alternative solution since the new mobile or basic subscription plans will cost 499 rupees, which is 100 rupees more expensive and limited to mobile users.

Read more: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches vehicle scrappage policy

As a result, Disney+ Hotstar users will have access to all content starting at Rs 499. The service is similar to that provided by streaming giant Netflix. Right now, Netflix offers plans priced at Rs 199, Rs 499, Rs 649, and Rs 799, giving users access to two screens for mobile plans and four screens for the other plans. According to the Netflix website, users can use their account with only their household members and can watch on four different devices at the same time with Premium, two with Standard, and one with Basic and Mobile. Standard and Premium plans offer quality in 1080p and 4K + HDR, respectively, whereas Mobile and Basic plan gives access to shows in 480p.