India Meteorological Department predicts Weak rainfall for next five days in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted weak rainfall for the next five days in several states in the country. IMD also predicted scattered to widespread rainfall in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat over the next few days. Heavy rainfall will continue in northern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said the weather department.

‘Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during 11-14 August and over Kerala during 11-12 August’, tweeted IMD.

The weather department said that the rainfall activity will resume across peninsular India from August 16. The IMD has however said that extremely heavy rainfalls are likely in Assam and Meghalaya on August 12-13 and spells of heavy rains will continue in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal till August 14.

‘Subdued rainfall very likely over rest parts of plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat state till August 15 with an increase in rainfall’, the weather department said.