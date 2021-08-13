MS Dhoni meets Thalapathy Vijay, pics go viral

Chennai: Former India captain MS Dhoni recently met actor Vijay in Chennai. They were both at a studio for their respective shooting schedules. Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), posted a picture of the two celebrities together on their Instagram account. CSK captioned the post, ‘Master and the blaster.’ Master was a blockbuster opener in January this year thanks to Vijay, while Dhoni is fondly called the ‘blaster’ by his fans because of his devastating batting.

More than 4 lakh likes were received for the caption of the Instagram post and it also appeared to a play on the song ‘Master the Blaster’ featuring Vijay from the movie. The superstar was shooting for his next movie ‘Beast’ when Dhoni ran into him.

CSK also shared the snap on its Twitter account.

As CSK captain, Dhoni is highly popular in Tamil Nadu and enjoys a massive following like Vijay. His fans call him ‘Thala’, which means leader in Tamil while Vijay is referred to as ‘Thalapathy’, a title that means leader or commander

Vijay served as CSK’s brand ambassador in 2008. As soon as their fans saw the ‘leaders’ of cricket and cinema together, they went into a frenzy and showered praise on their ‘Thala’ and ‘Thalapathy’.

‘Picture of the year,’ said one user. Another user said, ‘Two lions meeting each other. A third user said, ‘Cricket legend and cinema legend’.

Several images of Dhoni and Vijay were also shared on Twitter. Here are a few.

No one can match the Craze of this two Men? #MSDhoni #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/OKz3OqDPfE — Pmw Studios (@PmwStudios) August 12, 2021

#ThalaDhoni has walked straight into the #Beast set after knowing #ThalapathyVijay is shooting nearby for his new film! The CAMRADERIE between them ? pic.twitter.com/jJAiAc8TKt — Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) August 12, 2021

Dhoni is scheduled to leave for the UAE later this month to participate in the IPL, which was suspended in India in May due to the pandemic. Vijay is currently working on ‘Beast’, which he stars opposite Pooja Hegde.