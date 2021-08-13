Red Fort hosts ‘dress rehearsals’ ahead of Independence Day celebrations: Photos

New Delhi: On Friday, August 13, a complete dress rehearsal was conducted at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The rehearsal included members of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and security forces. The personnel performed a march past as part of the rehearsal.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, all the participants in the rehearsal wore face masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus. To maintain uniformity, the participants wore masks that matched their outfits. In the meantime, traffic advisories were issued by Delhi Traffic Police on the 15th of August. The Red Fort will only be accessible to vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass.

According to the Defence Ministry, there will be musical performances by the bands of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force. Security measures have already been stepped up around Delhi’s Red Fort ahead of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence this year, on the theme of ‘Nation First, Always First’.