Rohit Sharma salutes journalist during press conference, video goes viral

On the opening day of the second Test at Lord’s, India dominated England. India was the first to use the willow, and their scorecard at the end of the first day read 276/3.

Addressing a press conference at the end of day one, the ace cricketer’s amazing remark is now going viral. The reporter told the ‘Hitman’ that if India wins the second Test Match against England, it will be another fantastic reason for India to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15.

And to that, Rohit Sharma saluted and said that it would be a wonderful achievement if India could win the second Test on Indian Independence Day.

Also Read: Long-time rivals Messi and Ramos meet as PSG teammates, video go viral

The viral video of the salute has instilled optimism in netizens ahead of the second Test Match, with many praising the journalist’s and ace cricketer’s upbeat outlooks.