Sourav Ganguly spotted sitting with Geoffrey Boycott in stands at Lord’s, pics go viral

The Twitter-sphere went ballistic after former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was spotted in the stands of Lord’s during India and England’s second Test match.

Ganguly was spotted watching the match with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison. Ganguly’s wife, Dona, was also present.

In the stands, Ganguly was seen conversing with former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott, who gave Ganguly the moniker ‘Prince of Calcutta.’

Grew up hearing Geoffrey Boycott call Sourav Ganguly – “The Prince of Calcutta”. Awesome to see them in one frame and that too at Lord’s! pic.twitter.com/hU7li15NWv — Arjun Menon (@ArjunMenon88) August 12, 2021

Sourav Ganguly with Geoffrey Boycott, who interesting gave Dada the title of the 'Prince of Calcutta'. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bB9arAq33i — ????? ? (@AwaaraHoon) August 12, 2021

Wow Saurav Ganguly and his biggest fan Sir Geoffery Boycott meet again. ‘The prince of Calcutta’ he used to call him in his yorkshire accent ?? #engvind pic.twitter.com/ba5YfGSd5s — ?????? ?? (@mehranzaidi) August 12, 2021

Following the United Kingdom’s decision to move Indian travellers from the red to the amber list on Sunday (August 8), BCCI president Ganguly flew to London on Tuesday to attend the second Test at Lord’s.

As a result of the switch from the red to the amber list, anyone who is completely vaccinated according to UK health officials’ procedure, will not be required to serve the mandatory 10-day rigorous quarantine term.

On Thursday, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. As off-spinner R Ashwin was once again overlooked, India replaced the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma.

After getting cleared to play, James Anderson pushed into the action right away.

For the first time in five years, England has recalled batsman Haseeb Hameed for a Test match. In place of Dan Lawrence, all-rounder Moeen Ali returned.

Yet just as Anderson was ready to bowl the opening ball, rain — which had delayed the toss — saw the umpires briefly take the players off the field before the match got underway.

Anderson’s long-time new-ball partner, Stuart Broad, had already been ruled out of the rest of the five-match series after pulled up with calf injury during training.

The 39-year-old Anderson, who sustained a thigh injury on Wednesday, warmed up on the outfield on Thursday before rain briefly delayed the toss.