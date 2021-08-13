State extends lockdown-like restriction, eases night curfew timings

Kolkata: In West Bengal, the government had extended lockdown-like Covid-19 restrictions until August 30.

As per the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s order, the movement of people in West Bengal has been restricted from 11 pm to 5 am. Previously, the night curfew was enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. During night curfew, only emergency services will be allowed to operate.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, said on Thursday that local trains will only be allowed to run when more people in rural areas are vaccinated. ‘A lot of people are asking me why we are not allowing local trains. But, until we are able to vaccinate more people in rural areas, we cannot run local trains,’ she said.

Six people have died due to Covid-19 in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the state to 18,258, according to health department data. The state also recorded 700 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,35,699.