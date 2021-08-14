Armed men posing as police open fire in Bihar, 2 killed and 1 injured

Bihar: A gang of armed men acting as police officers attacked occupants of a home in Sakrohar village in Bihar’s Khagaria district late on Thursday night, killing two people and injuring another. The injured man was taken to a Begusarai hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Police reinforcements and search parties have been dispatched to the scene of the incident, but the perpetrators were able to flee. Dasrath Singh was said to be the owner of the house.

Police and administrative authorities, including Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar and the district magistrate, arrived on the scene shortly after the event. The police have begun their investigation and believe that the crime was most likely caused by a land dispute.

‘Dhananjay Singh (63) and Bijendra alias Bijay Singh (60) died on the spot, while their younger brother Pappu Singh suffered injuries last night when armed criminals dressed as police attacked Dasrath’s house,’ SHO of Beldaur police station Achhe Lal Paswan said.

SP of Khagaria Amitesh Kumar stated that the early investigations indicate that the event was likely to have been caused by a property dispute between the victims and their next-door neighbour, Pampam Singh. ‘We are probing the incident from all angles and the exact number of people involved in the murder will become clearer after inquiry.’

A case has been registered at the local police station and raids are being conducted to apprehend the perpetrators.