Delhi metro revises timings of Pink Line. Check details

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Saturday (August 14) that the timings of the first and last trains on the Pink Line have been revised from the night of August 16 and will remain unchanged until September 10.

On Twitter, the DMRC informed that the step had been taken in order to integrate the signaling system for Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. ‘To integrate the signalling system between recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line, the first and last train services to be effective from the night of 16.08.21 till 10.09.2021 on this Line will be as per given below timings,’ the DMRC said in a series of tweets.

First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 AM (instead of present 6:00 AM) Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of 11:00 PM at present) — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I ????? ????? ?????? (@OfficialDMRC) August 14, 2021

As per the new schedule, the first train service will begin at 6.30 am and the last train will depart at 10 pm. ‘First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 am (instead of present 6:00 am). Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 pm (instead of 11:00 pm at present),’ DRMC said in a tweet. Additionally, it stated, ‘On Sundays, services from both the ends will continue to commence from 8:00 am (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 pm (instead of present 11:00 pm).’

Normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I ????? ????? ?????? (@OfficialDMRC) August 14, 2021

According to the DMRC, these revised timings will remain in effect until September 10 and ‘normal first and last train services from 6:00 am and 11:00 pm on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards.’

A small segment of the Pink Line was inaugurated at Trilokpuri last week, making it the longest operational corridor of the network. According to PTI, this made the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which has 38 stations, fully linked for the first time.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, jointly inaugurated, virtually, the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations.

In 2018, multiple phases of the Pink Line were opened.