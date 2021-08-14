Delhi govt to redesign, beautify roads according to European standards, says CM

New Delhi: Delhi government plans to redesign and beautify 540 kilometres of roads in the national capital according to European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

As part of his visit, the chief minister toured a pilot project which he said was situated along the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch. The stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be corrected, he said. ‘Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 kms of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase,’ he said.

Read also: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra down with high fever, tests negative for Covid

The Delhi government owns 1,280 kilometers of road, including the one owned by the Public Works Department. ‘The roads of Delhi are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km long roads,’ he tweeted after his visit.