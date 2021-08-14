If nepotism helped, I wouldn’t be playing negative roles: Mohnish Bahl

Nepotism has been a source of contention since the debut of celebrity children. Some people are excited about it, while others aren’t. There is a continuing debate on this issue. Despite being the offspring of renowned actor parents, stars frequently find a way to leave their mark with their ability.

Mohnish Bahl, the son of late actor Nutan, highlighted nepotism and the issue in a recent interview.

Speaking with a leading daily, Mohnish stated: ‘There is no Mohnish or Nutan Ji standing behind you in front of the camera. It is just you. That is why I feel all this debate is superficial. I don’t give it much thought. If you look at it this way, my entire family is the product of nepotism–right from my grandmother Shobhana Samarth to my mother Nutan to Tanuja to Kajol to my cousin brother-in-law Ajay Devgn–it is basically everybody. Where do you stop? Hats off to people who come from non-film backgrounds and make it on their own but there is nothing shameful about being an industry kid too. Eventually, you have to make it on your own.’

The actor further said: ‘Frankly, if nepotism really helped people, I wouldn’t have been playing negatives and parallel leads all my life, considering whose son I am. There are so many other examples of people who have not even gotten as good as me and outsiders who have made it big.’

Mohnish added that his daughter, Pranutan Bahl, did not even mention her surname when she was attempting to have her debut film. He stated that Pranutan desired to make it on her own.

Mohnish Bahl made his acting debut in 1983 with the film ‘Bekaraar.’ The film, on the other hand, did not fare well. He became well-known after playing a role in the movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. Two of his most well-known films are ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain.’