‘We have to keep our unity & integrity intact’: CDS General Rawat

New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated on Friday that the Indian armed forces will take severe action against organisations that attempt to undermine the country’s unity, adding, ‘We have to keep unity and integrity intact.’

General Rawat, speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Defence as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ said that in the aftermath of assaults, India was obliged to improve the capabilities of its armed forces.

‘After Independence, our country faced attacks and we had to increase the capabilities of our armed forces and other security agencies to work together. Our country is a peace-loving nation but we faced some situations and we had to train our forces for war,’ he said.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the defence forces to be modernised. ‘PM has given us some directions that we have to focus on our country’s economic revival, think on human resource development and encourage technology and research. We’ve to progress towards military defence reforms,’ CDS Rawat added.

He went on to say that India, as a democracy, has shown the way for other countries. ‘Our country has laid the foundation in front of the world that takes forward the democratic process. The motive of our country is ‘the world is one’ and in the coming years we will take this message to the world.’

He also congratulated the citizens on the 75th Independence Day and assured them that the armed forces will keep them secure. ‘I want to congratulate countrymen on the 75th Independence Day and want to assure that our armed forces will keep them safe. We will take strong action against organisations that will try to hamper our unity. We have to keep our unity and integrity intact,’ he added.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh started a series of virtual activities from New Delhi to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence, dubbed ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The national government has launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. PM Modi launched it on March 12 as he set off the symbolic ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

To commemorate this historic event, Indian Army teams will ascend 75 Himalayan passes. Saserla Pass in Ladakh, Stakpochan Pass in Kargil, Satopanth in Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla in Sikkim and Point 4493 in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh are among the passes.