Ex-IPS officer, who was forced to retire early, will contest polls against UP CM

Lucknow: The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place next year and they are expected to be rather interesting. Amitabh Thakur, a former UP cadre IPS officer who was forced to retire prematurely by the Centre, would run for the state legislature against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said his family. Amitabh Thakur’s wife, Nutan stated in a statement that it is a fight of principles for him.

‘Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister. Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests. It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings,’ she said.

Thakur was forced to retire on March 23 this year in the ‘public interest’ after a judgement by the Union Home Ministry. Thakur, who would have ended his duty in 2028, was ‘not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service,’ according to an order from the Union Home Ministry. ‘In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect,’ read the order.

He had requested the Centre to alter his cadre status in 2017. The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after accusing Mulayam Singh, the patron of the Samajwadi Party, of threatening him. He was also the subject of a vigilance investigation.

However, in April 2016, the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension and ordered his reinstatement with full pay with effect from October 11, 2015.