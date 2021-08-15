Independence Day: Indian, Pakistani soldiers exchange sweets along border

Srinagar: The Indian Army personnel exchanged sweets and greeted Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border in Jammu and Kashmir on August 14 on Pakistan’s Independence Day .

‘On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC’, an Army official said.

Pakistan Rangers and the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets on the occasion at three border outposts (BOPs) of Octerio, Chinaz ,Chambiliyal, Poonch and Mendhar.

‘The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC’, the official said.