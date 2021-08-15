Minor boy rapes 3-month-old baby in Etah, complaint filed

Agra: A three-month-old girl is alleged to have been raped by a 17-year-old boy in the jurisdiction of the Bagwala police station in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the infant girl’s mother went to tie buffaloes. In her absence, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old boy who lives in the same neighborhood. Upon returning home, the woman found her daughter crying while the teenager was trying to calm her down.

The boy told her, before leaving the spot, that the infant had pooped. She later discovered that her daughter was bleeding from her private parts. She realized what had happened. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. According to a report by The Times of India, her condition is critical.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Accused is on the run. To apprehend him, the police have commissioned four teams.