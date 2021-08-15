Air India flight with 129 passengers takes off from Kabul, to reach the national capital tonight

New Delhi: Air India flight has departed Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Sunday (August 15, 2021) with 129 passengers. According to ANI, the flight with a full load of passengers is expected to arrive in New Delhi tonight.

Currently, India has closed all of its consulates and visas can only be obtained at the Indian embassy in Kabul. India had announced earlier that it was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and that its diplomatic personnel would be evacuated shortly from Kabul. ‘The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk,’ a person familiar with the situation said. In response to a question about when Indian staffers and citizens in Kabul will be evacuated, they said evacuation plans will depend on the ground situation.

As the situation in Kabul deteriorated, the United States and the embassies of several other countries evacuated their staff. On Twitter, the Afghan Presidential Palace announced that the situation in Kabul is under control. Although sporadic incidents of gunfire have been reported.

President Ashraf Ghani spoke on the telephone with security officials about the security of Kabul’s citizens, the report said. An official from the country’s acting interior ministry told the BBC that a peaceful handover to the transitional government is being prepared.

In the last few days, Taliban fighters have swept through most of Afghanistan, gaining control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.