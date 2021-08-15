New districts formed in Chhattisgarh on the eve of 75th Independence day

Raipur: A total of 18 taluks and four new districts have been declared for Chhattisgarh. Bupesh Bakhel, the chief minister, made the announcement in his Independence Day address. The four new districts are Mohla Manpur, Shakti, Samrangad-Biligarh and Manendragarh. The state now has 32 districts.

During the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of the country, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. He wished the people of the state a happy Independence Day. All the martyrs and soldiers who fought for the country’s independence were greeted by the Chief Minister.

Abhishek Pallava, the state’s SP, said 15 villages were free from Maoists. According to the police, the villages were liberated by the Naxals as part of a surrender and killing of several terrorists. In India, Dantewada is the district with the highest level of Maoist involvement. Currently, 33 villages are in red zones in the district.