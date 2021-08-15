PM Modi announces 100 lakh crore ‘Gati Shakti’ national infrastructure masterplan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government will shortly present the ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,’ a national infrastructure master plan worth 100 lakh crores.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, the PM stated: ‘Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. ?100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth, help in holistic infrastructure growth.’

Modi added that the rate of service delivery through government programmes has increased in comparison to previous years and the objective is to ensure that all eligible individuals are covered. ‘To get our goals, we cannot wait long. We have not a moment to lose,’ Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, India bought USD 8 billion worth of mobile phones seven years ago and today exports USD 3 billion worth of mobile phones. ‘We will have to work together for manufacturing world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology,’ he added.

Modi said that the government is working to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and account for more than 80% of all farmers, the pride of the country. He declared that all rice given under any plan will be fortified by 2024.

‘We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages,’ Modi said while emphasizing that digital entrepreneurs are nurtured in rural as well.

Several regions of the nation, including the east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt and the tribal region, would become a major basis for India’s growth in the future, according to Modi’s Independence Day address.

‘Very soon, the work of connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail services is going to be completed,’ Modi further said, adding that the region is getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.